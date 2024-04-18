Rite Aid Delays Key Hearing on Bankruptcy Exit, Deal to Cut Debt
Drug store chain Rite Aid Corp. put off a key court hearing in order to complete a deal that would cut $2 billion in debt, resolve lawsuits related to opioid prescriptions and end the company’s six-month-old bankruptcy.
