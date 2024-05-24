Rite Aid Reassures Creditors it Will Survive Chapter 11
Rite Aid Corp.’s legal team sought to reassure creditors that the bankrupt pharmacy chain will survive Chapter 11, saying the company is still working with banks and a key bondholder group on a rescue deal that has taken longer than expected to finalize.
