Rivian Secures $827 Million in Incentives for Illinois Expansion

Rivian Automotive Inc. will receive incentives valued at $827 million from Illinois to expand its electric-vehicle plant in the state after the company halted work on a separate facility in Georgia.

The 30-year package consists primarily of tax benefits under the Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois program, according to a statement Thursday from the governor’s office. Rivian is set to receive $75 million in capital funding under a separate state initiative. The automaker also announced the state package in a separate release.

The incentives underscore the financial benefits for the manufacturer in building out an existing production site rather than building a new one. Rivian said in March that it would save $2.25 billion by pausing the Georgia factory and shifting planned production of its forthcoming lower-cost R2 vehicle to Illinois. The company is looking to fortify its finances in the face of waning consumer demand, rising competition and production challenges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rivian plans to invest $1.5 billion to expand capacity at its plant in Normal, Illinois, to 215,000 units annually from 150,000. The project is expected to create more than 550 jobs over the next five years, according to the statement.

The decision represents another win for J.B. Pritzker after the billionaire governor lured a Gotion High-tech Co.’s $2 billion gigafactory to Illinois. The state, which recently renewed a $400 million fund to draw companies, is trying to position itself as a hub for new technologies from quantum computing to life sciences and EV manufacturing.

Illinois said it will also fund a new manufacturing training academy co-located at the new facility in Normal, which will offer an apprenticeship program for high schools.

Rivian’s focus on the existing plant is not without challenges. Expansion will take time as it builds new assembly lines, and labor availability is a significant consideration. The company, which makes a pair of consumer models and an electric delivery van, employs about 8,000 people at the site.

With assistance from Kara Carlson. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

