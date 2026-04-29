Riyan Parag's vaping video inside dressing room during PBKS vs RR goes viral in IPL 2026; ‘BCCI must take strict action’

In a shocking incident, a viral video of Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag vaping inside the dressing went viral on social media on Tuesday. The incident came to light when the camera panned towards the Rajasthan Royals dressing room, during their chase of 223 against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

It happened during the 16th over of Rajasthan Royals' run chase. In the video, that went viral in no time, Parag was seen casually vaping in the presence of teammates Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Inside the dressing room and the stadium premises - except a few designated areas - smoking is completely prohibited.

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BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia remained unresponsive when Livemint reached out for a comment. Parag's act didn't go well with the fans, who called the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take strict action. Rajasthan Royals didn't respond too when reached out.

“Unacceptable behavior. Smoking during matches or in the dressing room shows zero professionalism. With a 15-year-old like Vaibhav present, this sets a terrible example. BCCI must take strict action,” one user said.

“@BCCI @IPL what the hell is this. We want you to take action against such things,” another wrote. “@BCCI So will the blue eyed boy of @rajasthanroyals face a ban and penalty?” an user wrote.

Reactions of fans on social media after Riyan Parag's vaping video went viral.

What is vaping? According to a article published in clevelandclinic.org, the act of inhaling an aerosol (mist) which is produced by a battery-operated device that heats a liquid containing nicotine, flavourings and other chemicals is called as vaping. It is also known as e-cigarette and poses significant risks of lung damage.

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Is vaping legal in India? Under The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) 2019, vaping is banned in India. Any violation of this act, which is production, sale, purchase, import, export and advertisement of e-cigarettes or vapes in India can lead to severe punishment, including imprisonment and hefty fines.

This is not the first time Rajasthan Royals have found themselves in the middle of controversies in IPL 2026. Earlier, Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder violated the Player and Match Officials Areas (PMOA) protocol by using a mobile phone in the dugout during a match, the video of which went viral on social media.

As a punishment, the IPL Governing Council imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Bhinder. “Rajasthan Royals Team Manager, Ravinder Singh Bhinder, has been fined INR 1 Lakh for breaching the BCCI IPL PMOA Protocols during Match 16 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on April 10, 2026,” the IPL said in a statement.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in