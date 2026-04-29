Riyan Parag's vaping video inside dressing room during PBKS vs RR goes viral in IPL 2026; ‘BCCI must take strict action’

In a shocking incident, a viral video of Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag vaping inside the dressing went viral on social media on Tuesday. The incident came to light when the camera panned towards the Rajasthan Royals dressing room, during their chase of 223 against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.
It happened during the 16th over of Rajasthan Royals' run chase. In the video, that went viral in no time, Parag was seen casually vaping in the presence of teammates Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Inside the dressing room and the stadium premises - except a few designated areas - smoking is completely prohibited.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia remained unresponsive when Livemint reached out for a comment. Parag's act didn't go well with the fans, who called the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take strict action. Rajasthan Royals didn't respond too when reached out.
“Unacceptable behavior. Smoking during matches or in the dressing room shows zero professionalism. With a 15-year-old like Vaibhav present, this sets a terrible example. BCCI must take strict action,” one user said.
“@BCCI @IPL what the hell is this. We want you to take action against such things,” another wrote. “@BCCI So will the blue eyed boy of @rajasthanroyals face a ban and penalty?” an user wrote.
According to a article published in clevelandclinic.org, the act of inhaling an aerosol (mist) which is produced by a battery-operated device that heats a liquid containing nicotine, flavourings and other chemicals is called as vaping. It is also known as e-cigarette and poses significant risks of lung damage.
Under The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) 2019, vaping is banned in India. Any violation of this act, which is production, sale, purchase, import, export and advertisement of e-cigarettes or vapes in India can lead to severe punishment, including imprisonment and hefty fines.
This is not the first time Rajasthan Royals have found themselves in the middle of controversies in IPL 2026. Earlier, Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder violated the Player and Match Officials Areas (PMOA) protocol by using a mobile phone in the dugout during a match, the video of which went viral on social media.
As a punishment, the IPL Governing Council imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Bhinder. “Rajasthan Royals Team Manager, Ravinder Singh Bhinder, has been fined INR 1 Lakh for breaching the BCCI IPL PMOA Protocols during Match 16 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on April 10, 2026,” the IPL said in a statement.
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