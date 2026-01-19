RJio confident of organic Arpu growth, sees no immediate need for tariff hike

During the analyst call, the company did not give the timeline for listing Jio Platforms, which houses Reliance Industries Ltd’s telecom and digital services business. “We are awaiting the new notification to come from the government to see what the final details are going to be. We are working on the assumption that it's in line with whatever Sebi (the Securities and Exchange Board of India) has recommended. But we will still have to wait for that before we finalize," Thakur said.