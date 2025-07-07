Road in Noida's Sector 100 caves-in, waterlogging reported in Delhi after heavy rainfall | Check IMD's forecast

Noida witnessed a massive hole in Sector 100's service road, after a portion of the road caved in following overnight rainfall.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi, including the Mehrauli-Badarpur road, among others witnessed waterlogging due to incessant showers in the city in the early hours of Monday, July 7.

One of the many stranded commuters told ANI, “whenever there is rain, the roads get waterlogged up to 5 kilometres.”

Commuters wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road after heavy rainfall

IMD issues Yellow Alert for Delhi The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert of thunderstorms, lightning and squalls for all districts in Delhi for Monday.

The weather observatory also issued an alert for heavy rains for 15 days in multiple states — including Delhi, Mumbai, Dehradun, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand — warning of floods, landslides, thunderstorms, and urban waterlogging through July 9.

IMD, on Sunday, said that the monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through Suratgarh, Sirsa, Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Daltonganj, Bankura, Digha and thence southeastward to the northeast Bay of Bengal and an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Punjab at 1.5 km above mean sea level.