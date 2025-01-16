In a shocking incident, a burglary was reported at Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s house at around 2:30AM on January 16, sources in Hindustan Times reported. According to the report, an intruder entered the actor's home and allegedly stabbed him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As pert HT report, a senior IPS officer confirmed the incident, stating that Saif Ali Khan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital for treatment, adding that it is still unclear whether he was directly stabbed or injured during a struggle with the intruder.

Officials told PTI that Khan was reported to be out of danger. While speaking to news agency ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam said, “The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in 'Devara Part 1', which hit theatres on September 27 last year. The film, which stars Saif alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Saif will next be seen in the heist thriller 'Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter', directed by Robbie Grewal. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a prominent role. This project marks Robbie Grewal's first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan. The storyline will reportedly centre around a gripping battle between Saif Ali Khan's and Jaideep Ahlawat's characters.