Robert Vadra summoned again by ED in 2018 land deal case, he says ‘always ready’

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned businessman Robert Vadra — brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi — for questioning on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case linked to a land deal, according to official sources.

This is the second time Robert Vadra has been summoned by the ED in the land deal case. Robert Vadra was first summoned in this case on April 8 but he did not depose.

Update: Robert Vadra has arrived at the ED office in Delhi for questioning in land deal linked money laundering case.

Robert Vadra is husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi.

The land deal investigation against Robert Vadra is linked to a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur.

Once he appears before the ED, the agency will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources quoted by PTI said.

Robert Vadra was earlier questioned by the federal probe agency in a different money laundering case.

How did Robert Vadra react to the summons? Robert Vadra called the ED summons as “political vendetta”.

“Whenever I talk for the people, they will try to suppress me. It's a political vendetta. They misuse the power of the probing agencies. I do not have any fear, as I have nothing to hide,” he said, adding, “We told the ED we were organising our documents, I am always ready to be here... I hope there's a conclusion today. There is nothing in the case.”

On Monday, April 14, Robert Vadra took potshots at the Central government after the arrest of Mehul Choksi in Belgium, hoping that businessman Gautam Adani, too, is questioned soon.