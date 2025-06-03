Robotic lifebuoys coming to Mumbai beaches? Not so soon, BMC scraps plan amid fallout with Turkey

Mumbai will have to wait longer for the dream robotic lifebuoys as the city's civic body scrapped its plan to procure a Turkey-made bot. As per the initial plan, these remotely operated rescue machines were sought for deployment across Mumbai's half-dozen beaches, an official informed PTI.

Advertisement

This decision comes in the wake of backlash over Turkey's role in supporting Pakistan and India-Turkey fallout post Operation Sindoor. Boycott Turkey goods calls were raised and trade relations strained between the two countries after Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's government criticised India's terror clampdown and strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Mumbai beaches, where Robotic lifebuoys were planned to be deployed According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, these bots were to be deployed at Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park in Dadar, Juhu, Versova, Aksa and Gorai beaches. However, a change in plan was made after Turkey openly condemned India's action in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack.

Affirming the development related to the procurement of robotic lifebuoys, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said that the civic body has scrapped the plan to procure robotic lifebuoys manufactured in Turkey.

Advertisement

All to know about robotic lifebuoys Designed to assist lifeguards, the robotic lifebuoys would have been used in search and rescue operations to save people from drowning.

Each robotic lifebuoy is equipped with dual water jets and a 10,000 mAh rechargeable battery. With a carriage capacity of 200 kg, these remotely operated rescue machines can cover 800 metres into the sea at speeds up to 18 km/h. BMC officials further informed PTI that the bot can operate for about an hour after one charge.

Following the deal with the Eurasian country, the BMC faced strong criticism from political parties. BJP and Shiv Sena leaders questioned and condemned the procurement of the machine from a foreign supplier and insisted on promoting Indigenous production.