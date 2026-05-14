Roche launches India's first 7-minute under-the-skin lung cancer injection

New Delhi: Roche Pharma India has launched Tecentriq SC (atezolizumab), the country’s first subcutaneous, or under-the-skin, immunotherapy for lung cancer, the company said on Thursday. This breakthrough formulation marks a significant shift in oncology care, reducing treatment administration time from several hours of conventional intravenous (IV) infusion to just seven minutes.
New Delhi: Roche Pharma India has launched Tecentriq SC (atezolizumab), the country’s first subcutaneous, or under-the-skin, immunotherapy for lung cancer, the company said on Thursday. This breakthrough formulation marks a significant shift in oncology care, reducing treatment administration time from several hours of conventional intravenous (IV) infusion to just seven minutes.
Approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) around two months ago for adjuvant and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Tecentriq SC is now available across India with more than 100 patients already on immunotherapy.
Approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) around two months ago for adjuvant and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Tecentriq SC is now available across India with more than 100 patients already on immunotherapy.
The launch comes at a time when India grapples with a rising cancer burden. Lung cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related mortality in the country, with 80,000 cases diagnosed annually. Alarmingly, 40-50% of these patients are diagnosed at advanced stages, and 30% rely on government institutions for their care.
In the company statement, Roche Pharma India managing director and chief executive officer Rajwinder Mehdwan said the launch reflects a commitment to solutions that are faster, more convenient and support patient-centric outcomes.
Dr. Sajjan Rajpurohit, director and head of medical oncology at Medanta, headquartered in Gurugram said, “Conventional IV administration is often long and arduous, placing immense pressure on tertiary care hospitals. Repeated hospital visits and long treatment hours add to the emotional and physical burden of cancer care.” The seven-minute injection allows patients to be treated much more quickly and easily, improving the overall treatment experience, the doctor added.
The advanced immunotherapy comes at a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹3.7 lakh per unit, with a standard course of treatment typically requiring six units. This, however, depends on a patient's requirement.
To be sure, the IV version's MRP is ₹25,000-30,000 lower than the subcutaneous one, though the former often entails additional hospital charges that could almost equal the total cost, which varies place to place.
“While the MRP is one thing, how the patient support programme reaches each patient based on what they need for their specific situation is the most important final impact. At Roche, we are committed to bringing meaningful innovations to India that address not only clinical outcomes, but also the broader realities and challenges patients face during treatment," the company said.
Dr. Rajpurohit explained that for patients who respond exceptionally well to the new subcutaneous therapy, the medication can eventually be paused or stopped, and the patient may remain stable as their immune system continues to fight the cancer naturally. "In stage four... where lung cancer without treatment has a six-month survival median, with this, there are people who can spend five or even 10 years.
Tecentriq SC is a recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20, an enzyme that temporarily increases skin permeability to enable rapid dispersion and absorption of the medicine into the bloodstream.
Beyond clinical efficacy, it is designed to improve the "broader realities" patients face, Roche said. By reducing the administration time by approximately 80%, the therapy cuts the long wait in hospital corridors and the need for longer stays when travelling to bigger cities for treatment.
As per the company, global clinical data suggests that four out of five patients preferred subcutaneous administration over IV due to greater comfort and lower emotional distress, while 90% of healthcare professionals agreed the formulation was easy to administer. About 75% of medical staff believed it could save significant time for healthcare teams, allowing the system to treat more patients more effectively and help shift care delivery toward daycare centres, Roche said.
Dr. Amit Rauthan of Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, said such innovations are essential to rethink how cancer care is delivered in India, making it more practical for patients traveling from smaller towns to metro centers.
Approved in 85 countries such as the US and the UK as well as EU, the drug has benefitted over 10,000 patients globally, the company said.