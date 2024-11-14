Rocket scientist charged in brutal ice ax murder of father; US election night sparks deadly rage: Report

In a shocking turn of events, Corey Burke, a space rocket program manager, brutally murdered her father with an ice ax after an election night dispute at their Seattle home, according to a news report.

Corey Burke, 33, attacked her 67-year-old father, Timothy Burke, following an argument over keeping the lights off on the US Election Day, according to police and court documents cited by The New York Post.

The altercation escalated, and Burke is accused of strangling, biting, and repeatedly striking her father with an ice ax, the report stated. Police said, as per the report, that she described the act as an “act of liberation” meant to “help people change their attachment to their parents.”

Authorities arrived to find Burke “clapping” and “covered in blood,” with broken windows throughout the home, according to The Post.

Burke told police that her father’s refusal to turn off the lights and the overwhelming stress of President-elect Donald Trump’s anticipated victory over Vice President Kamala Harris pushed her over the edge.