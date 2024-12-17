In a closely contested election, Rohan Jaitley was re-elected president of the Delhi District Cricket Association. He defeated TMC MP Kirti Azad.

Rohan Jaitley, the incumbent Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) president, has won the second straight term for against his opponent and Trinamool Congress leader Kirti Azad on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jaitley, the son of former Union minister late Arun Jaitley, bagged 1,577 votes as against Azad's 777 votes in the contest, Hindustan Times reported. A total of 2,413 votes were cast, and 1,207 votes were required to win.

Rohan was elected unopposed as DDCA president in October 2020. A year later, he was then re-elected when he defeated advocate Vikas Singh by a huge margin. With Azad, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team and a TMC MP, in the fray, the 35-year-old faced stiff competition and eventually emerged victorious in his bid to continue leading the state association. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jaitley backers also win Jaitley's group members clinched all other posts, the report said. For the post of vice president, Shikha Kumar (1,246 votes) defeated Rakesh Kumar Bansal (536) and Sudhir Kumar Agarwal (498).

Ashok Sharma won the secretary's post while Harish Singla won the treasurer's post. Amit Grover has been elected joint secretary, the Hindustan Times report said.

Rohan father and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader late Arun Jaitley served as DDCA president for 14 years. With Rohan at the helm of DDCA, the national capital's Arun Jaitley Stadium hosted five one-day international World Cup matches last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his campaign, Azad alleged corruption in the DDCA. He claimed that the premier cricket body spent only a fraction of the ₹140 crore it got from BCCI last year. In 2019, Azad was expelled by the BJP, four years after his suspension over his allegations of corruption against Arun Jaitley.

He then switched to the Congress and then to Mamata Banerjee's TMC in 2021. Azad is a Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency. He won the seat in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.