Rohit Sharma injury update: Mumbai Indians star doubtful against Punjab Kings after hamstring injury vs RCB - Report

In what could be a major blow to Mumbai Indians, opener Rohit Sharma looks doubtful for their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) due to an injury. The five-time IPL-winning campaign suffered a hamstring injury during Mumbai Indians' home game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday.
In reply to RCB's mammoth total of 240/4 at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit and Ryan Rickelton gave Mumbai Indians a flying start, racing to 56/0 in just five overs. However, it was the start of the sixth over, that Rohit felt pain on his hamstring. The physio immediately came out to check Rohit and the opening batter started again.
However, after playing just one ball off Rasikh Salam Dar, Rohit once again felt the discomfort and decided not to continue and retired hurt himself. According to a Cricbuzz report, Rohit Sharma will undergo scans after suffering a hamstring injury against RCB. That puts his availability for Mumbai Indians' next game against Punjab Kings on April 16 in doubt.
His availability against Punjab Kings will depend on the results of those scans. Rohit was batting on 19 off 13 balls when he walked off. The Mumbai Indians are yet to put out an official statement on Rohit.
Following the loss to RCB, Sherfane Rutherford was asked about an update on Rohit. The West Indies cricketer didn't have much information. “I'm not entirely sure yet - perhaps it's a bit of a hamstring issue - but I can't say for certain. I was in the dugout, so I don't have much information on it," Rutherford told reporters in the post-match presser.
Having already retired from Tests and T20Is for India, Rohit only plays the ODIs for the national team and in the IPL. In the 2026 season, Rohit opened his account with a match-winning 78 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede. Post that, Rohit scored 35 (Delhi Capitals), 5 (Rajasthan Royals) and 19 (RCB), all in losing encounters.
After this loss, Mumbai Indians are placed eighth currently with just a single win from four games. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians' next opponent Punjab Kings are sitting at the second spot with seven points.
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