Rohit Sharma injury update: Mumbai Indians star doubtful against Punjab Kings after hamstring injury vs RCB - Report

In what could be a major blow to Mumbai Indians, opener Rohit Sharma looks doubtful for their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) due to an injury. The five-time IPL-winning campaign suffered a hamstring injury during Mumbai Indians' home game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday.

In reply to RCB's mammoth total of 240/4 at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit and Ryan Rickelton gave Mumbai Indians a flying start, racing to 56/0 in just five overs. However, it was the start of the sixth over, that Rohit felt pain on his hamstring. The physio immediately came out to check Rohit and the opening batter started again.

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However, after playing just one ball off Rasikh Salam Dar, Rohit once again felt the discomfort and decided not to continue and retired hurt himself. According to a Cricbuzz report, Rohit Sharma will undergo scans after suffering a hamstring injury against RCB. That puts his availability for Mumbai Indians' next game against Punjab Kings on April 16 in doubt.

His availability against Punjab Kings will depend on the results of those scans. Rohit was batting on 19 off 13 balls when he walked off. The Mumbai Indians are yet to put out an official statement on Rohit.

Rohit Sharma is getting treated from physio during their 2026 match against RCB at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai.

Following the loss to RCB, Sherfane Rutherford was asked about an update on Rohit. The West Indies cricketer didn't have much information. “I'm not entirely sure yet - perhaps it's a bit of a hamstring issue - but I can't say for certain. I was in the dugout, so I don't have much information on it," Rutherford told reporters in the post-match presser.

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How has Rohit Sharma performed so far? Having already retired from Tests and T20Is for India, Rohit only plays the ODIs for the national team and in the IPL. In the 2026 season, Rohit opened his account with a match-winning 78 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede. Post that, Rohit scored 35 (Delhi Capitals), 5 (Rajasthan Royals) and 19 (RCB), all in losing encounters.

After this loss, Mumbai Indians are placed eighth currently with just a single win from four games. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians' next opponent Punjab Kings are sitting at the second spot with seven points.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in