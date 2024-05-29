Romance Writers Group Goes Bankrupt After Diversity Fight Decimates Ranks
A professional organization for romance authors filed bankruptcy, blaming the high cost of its annual conference and a membership crisis triggered by the suspension of a prominent writer who accused another member of allegedly using racist stereotypes in her book.
(Bloomberg) -- A professional organization for romance authors filed bankruptcy, blaming the high cost of its annual conference and a membership crisis triggered by the suspension of a prominent writer who accused another member of allegedly using racist stereotypes in her book.