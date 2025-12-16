Hello User
Roomba Is Bankrupt: The Shocking Collapse Of Smart Home Icon iRobot

Roomba Is Bankrupt: The Shocking Collapse Of Smart Home Icon iRobot

Updated: 16 Dec 2025, 09:50 pm IST Livemint

iRobot FILES for BANKRUPTCY: Roomba's 35-Year Legacy Ends in Dust! Iconic robot vacuum pioneer crumbles under fierce competition, soaring costs & stalled market growth. Once a tech darling revolutionizing homes, now joining fallen giants like Blockbuster. CEO Gary Cohen: Pivotal milestone for long-term future. Will cheap rivals like Eufy & Roborock sweep the floor clean? Heartbreaking end for the gadget that made chores fun.