Roy Cooper Drops Out of Harris’ 2024 Running Mate Search

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is withdrawing from consideration to become Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg
Published30 Jul 2024, 06:09 AM IST
(Bloomberg) -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is withdrawing from consideration to become Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Harris, who emerged last week as the likely Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden’s shock exit from the race, is on a sprint to vet a running mate. Her campaign is considering a wide range of elected officials, with a particular focus on candidates who could help expand her appeal to moderate and independent voters turned off by Republican Donald Trump.

Cooper had emerged as a leader with a track-record of winning over Republican-leaning voters. He was elected North Carolina governor in 2016 by defeating GOP incumbent Pat McCrory, and his reelection in 2020 was the second time that he carried his state while Trump also won it in the same cycle.

A representative for Cooper did not immediately respond to requests to comment. The Harris campaign declined to comment. 

The New York Times first reported Cooper’s exit from the search process.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are among those on Harris’ short list, according to people familiar with the discussions. Harris is also looking at the Biden Cabinet for options. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are also being vetted, the people said.

Harris’ sudden ascension to become the likely Democratic nominee has accelerated what is typically a months-long vetting process of potential running mates. Harris is expected to pick her vice presidential candidate by Aug. 7, to align with the Democratic Party’s plan to virtually nominate a ticket by then. 

--With assistance from Anna Edgerton.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

30 Jul 2024, 06:09 AM IST
