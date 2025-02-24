“It’s not an electric motorcycle we’re launching, it’s a new brand," Mario Alvisi tells me at the recent unveiling of Royal Enfield’s maiden electric offering – the Flying Flea C6. First unveiled at EICMA in Milan, the Flying Flea resurrects a World War II relic from Royal Enfield’s historically illustrious past. It now begins a new life as the first of many electric offerings from the world’s oldest motorcycle manufacturer.

The Flying Flea does not mark the brand’s pivot towards electric mobility. Although electric mobility will play a crucial role for the brand, the Flying Flea is a small and scalable way to gauge the demand for electric motorcycles – a space that’s gathering steam at the budget end and losing it at the performance end. This is why, for the moment, Royal Enfield has no plans of bringing electric performance to its trademark blend of touring, standard and performance motorcycles. Although Royal Enfield did unveil a concept version of an electric Himalayan, Alvisi remains clear that it won’t be production-ready for nearly a decade.

The reason is simple: at present, no legacy manufacturer is offering an electric motorcycle in their portfolio. Why? Because given the technology that’s available, brands are yet to solve the power-to-weight ratio issue plaguing the electric motorcycle space. Simply put, the only way to increase the range of power of the motorcycle is by adding a larger battery which in turn affects the vehicle dynamics. With cars, it’s easier to hide the bulk, but on two wheels, the engineering challenge is harder.

Loyal customer base The other reason is that storied motorcycle manufacturers come with a loyal, often rabid customer base that isn’t looking to switch to something new because neither emissions nor fuel efficiency are primary concerns for them. Simply put, there is no real incentive or performance upgrade that the customer is getting by switching to electric mobility. Does that mean an electric motorcycle like the Flying Flea is designed to cater to the demands of a new generation? One that has little to no experience with an Interceptor-sized motorcycle. “I don’t believe in dividing the market by age,” says Alvisi.

The Flying Flea name was essentially retrofitted to the brand’s need for a lightweight motorcycle that isn’t as drab as the commuter segment bikes in the country, and yet, is a lighter, more compact commuting alternative to the likes of the Classic 350. An electric commuter made perfect sense. The original Flying Flea was a lightweight, 125cc motorcycle used largely for reconnaissance missions during World War II. Weighing only 56 kg, it was easily air-dropped into war zones, encased in a wooden crate. Having served its purpose, it was retired after the war. Royal Enfield never had a motive to resurrect it. Until now.

Royal Enfield is classifying the Flying Flea C6 as a City Plus bike. Although its exact weight hasn’t been revealed, its aluminium sub-frame and magnesium casing for the battery point are extensive weight-saving measures. More importantly, it’s a far more stylised and sculptural vision of everyday mobility than what currently exists outside of a Vespa.

Designed to serve commuting needs “The best response is coming from cities like Mumbai, Paris, London, and New York,” says Alvisi, attesting that the Flying Flea, with its sub 3 kWh battery pack, is essentially designed to serve commuting needs. However, there is a whole generation that isn’t familiar with motorcycles, let alone Royal Enfield’s particular flavour of motorcycling. They are essentially a clean slate, and undecided in terms of what sort of two-wheeler, if any, they would like to operate. Without labelling them, Alvisi paints a familiar picture. “These are people who understand fashion, style and sophistication. They have a strong connection with this sort of concept and I would say 50 per cent of them have not experienced motorcycles yet.”

What is of crucial importance is that unlike their more recent motorcycles, which were designed and developed out of the brand’s Technology Centre in Bruntingthorpe, UK, Royal Enfield has developed the Flying Flea out of its new Flying Flea Tech Centre in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

“The project originally started in 2018. And 95 per cent of the development has happened in India,” says Alvisi. “Eighty per cent of the team is brand new. And about 20 per cent of the people have been a part of the organisation because you need to know how to also navigate the space.”

While the Flying Flea has been designed primarily as an inner-city runabout, it will not compete with the commuter segment of the ICE segment, nor with the premium e-scooter segment.

Instead of opting to test the surprisingly deep waters of electric mobility with a high-cost electrified version of their touring bikes like the Himalayan or the 650cc powered motorcycles, Royal Enfield has opted for the safe approach. Taking a lightweight electric approach, utilising the brand’s reputation for retro and neo-retro design – the concept of the Flying Flea features a floating round headlamp and a girder fork housing the front suspension units. It remains unclear what changes will be made to the production version, which is likely to be launched in the third quarter of CY2025.

Customisation Another key distinguishing factor is the option of customisation, which has been conspicuously absent from both the light to middleweight motorcycle segment, and from the burgeoning electric motorcycle segment. “It’s an extension to your personality,” says Alvisi, confirming that customisation options will be provided. Already a single-seater bobber version of the bike has been put on display. It’s crucial to note that while the Flying Flea has been designed primarily as an inner-city runabout, it will not compete with the commuter segment of the ICE segment, nor with the premium e-scooter segment. In terms of performance and price, it’s likely to be closer to a 300-350cc motorcycle.

Key markets Although it’s essential for Royal Enfield to crack the domestic market, whose extreme weather conditions also serve as the perfect test-bed for the Flying Flea, Alvisi says that they are primarily looking at the US, Europe, and the UK as their main markets for their electric offerings. “We have also received a lot of interest from Thailand and South America,” says Alvisi. Other markets are going to be part of Phase 2.