‘Royalty is not a tax,’ says Supreme Court on states’ power on mineral rights

A nine-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court on July 25 ruled, by majority, that states have the power to levy tax on mineral-bearing land. The top court also said that royalty paid by minors to the Centre can't be called a tax but is a contractual payment.

The Court, while ruling that the 1989 decision of its seven-judge Constitution bench, which decreed that royalty on minerals constitutes a tax, is incorrect, upheld the power of states to levy tax on mineral-bearing lands by 8:1 majority.

CJI DY Chandrachud headed the 9-judge bench which delivered the judgement and comprises Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Abhay Oka, BV Nagarathna, JB Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, Ujjal Bhuyan, SC Sharma and AG Masih.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud wrote the judgment for himself and seven colleagues. Justice BV Nagarathna delivered a dissenting judgment, according to legal news website LiveLaw.

The key questions that the court examined were whether royalties on mining leases be considered as tax and whether the States have the power to levy royalty/tax on mineral rights after the enactment of Parliamentary law Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957.

This issue dates back to 1989 when a dispute between the Tamil Nadu government and India Cements – the company secured a mining lease from the state and was paying royalty when the state imposed a cess on the royalty.

“Royalty is not within the nature of tax as it is a contractual consideration paid by the lesssee under the mining lease. Both royalty and dead rent do not fulfil the characteristics of tax,” the Court said.

The centre had argued that only Parliament has the power to impose taxes on minerals, a report in NDTV said. In March, the Chief Justice had asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the centre, if this contention affects distribution of power between centre and states as in the Constitution.