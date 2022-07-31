11.50 lakh unaccounted money seized from Sanjay Raut's residence

₹11.50 lakh unaccounted money seized from Sanjay Raut's residence2 min read . 08:58 PM IST
The ED officials on Sunday seized ₹11.50 lakh unaccounted cash during a raid in a land scam case from the residence of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Sunday seized ₹11.50 lakh unaccounted cash during a raid from the residence of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in a land scam case. The law enforcement agency has also detained Sanjay Raut following the raid.
Sanjay Raut was detained in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case after a day-long raid at his Mumbai residence. The ED officials had reached Sanjay Raut's residence around 7 am today and conducted the raid.
Soon after the ED officials detained him in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, Sanjay Raut came out of his residence and waved to his supporters who had gathered outside his house. He said that "he won't be cowed down".
Speaking to media persons, Sanjay Raut said, "False charges and documents are being framed against people. All of this is being done to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut won't be cowed down. I will not leave the party."
Earlier on June 28, Sanjay Raut was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the ₹1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.
Sanjay Raut had, however, refused to join the investigation in the money laundering case. He cited that the Monsoon Session of Parliament was going on. He had also dared the probe agency to arrest him. Later, he reached the ED office to join the investigation.
The ED, which took Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale into custody earlier in connection with the DHFL-Yes Bank case, wants to grill Raut in this matter too, as per sources. They claimed that Patra Chawl case of ED is also linked to the DHFL case.
Back in April, the law enforcement agency had provisionally attached assets worth over ₹11.15 crore of Sanjay Raut's wife, Varsha Raut. Properties linked to two of his associates were also attached as part of this investigation.
The attached properties also include a flat in Mumbai's suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar, the ED said in a statement. Sujit Patkar is a close aide of Sanjay Raut.
After arresting Pravin Raut in February, the ED had said he appears to be "acting as a front" or in collusion with some influential person(s). The agency had said during the probe it was revealed he made payments to certain "politically exposed persons".
(With inputs from ANI)
