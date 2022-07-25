₹2.5 lakh pension, Lutyen's bunglow among retirement benefits for ex-Prez Kovind2 min read . 07:00 PM IST
Former President Ram Nath Kovind will spend the rest of his life at a bungalow in Lutyen's Delhi and get ₹2.5 lakh as pension
Former President Ram Nath Kovind will spend the rest of his life at a bungalow in Lutyen's Delhi and get ₹2.5 lakh as pension
Ram Nath Kovind, who moved out of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, home to the President, after serving five years as the 14th President of India, will spend the rest of his life in a fully furnished bungalow at Lutyen's Delhi. Former President Ram Nath Kovind will also get a pension of ₹2.5 lakh, per month.
Ram Nath Kovind, who moved out of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, home to the President, after serving five years as the 14th President of India, will spend the rest of his life in a fully furnished bungalow at Lutyen's Delhi. Former President Ram Nath Kovind will also get a pension of ₹2.5 lakh, per month.
Retired Ram Nath Kovind is also entitled to a secretarial staff comprising a private secretary, an additional private secretary, one personal assistant, and two peons. The retired president will also get office expenses up to ₹1 lakh per annum.
Retired Ram Nath Kovind is also entitled to a secretarial staff comprising a private secretary, an additional private secretary, one personal assistant, and two peons. The retired president will also get office expenses up to ₹1 lakh per annum.
According to The President's Emoluments And Pension Act, 1951, the retired president is also entitled to free medical attendance and treatment. He is entitled to highest-class travel anywhere in India -- by air, rail, or steamer.
According to The President's Emoluments And Pension Act, 1951, the retired president is also entitled to free medical attendance and treatment. He is entitled to highest-class travel anywhere in India -- by air, rail, or steamer.
According to the 1951 Act, a retired president will, for the rest of his or her life, be entitled to the use of a furnished residence. S/he will not be required to pay rent, will be entitled to two telephones (one for internet and broadband connectivity), one mobile phone, and a car.
According to the 1951 Act, a retired president will, for the rest of his or her life, be entitled to the use of a furnished residence. S/he will not be required to pay rent, will be entitled to two telephones (one for internet and broadband connectivity), one mobile phone, and a car.
The law also states that the spouse of the retired president is entitled to get a family pension at the rate of 50 per cent of what a retiring president gets apart from medical attendance and treatment, for the rest of his or her life.
The law also states that the spouse of the retired president is entitled to get a family pension at the rate of 50 per cent of what a retiring president gets apart from medical attendance and treatment, for the rest of his or her life.
Their spouses will also be entitled to the use of a furnished residence.
Their spouses will also be entitled to the use of a furnished residence.
RETIRED PREZ KOVIND MOVES INTO NEW HOUSE
RETIRED PREZ KOVIND MOVES INTO NEW HOUSE
Post retiring from his service as the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind moved into his new residence at Janpath road.
Post retiring from his service as the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind moved into his new residence at Janpath road.
President Droupadi Murmu, who took oath as the 15th President of India, accompanied Ram Nath Kovind as part of the convention to his new home. There, he was received by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union ministers Hardeep Puri and VK Singh.
President Droupadi Murmu, who took oath as the 15th President of India, accompanied Ram Nath Kovind as part of the convention to his new home. There, he was received by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union ministers Hardeep Puri and VK Singh.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "As part of convention, honoured to receive former President respected Ram Nath Kovind ji at his new residence, 12 Janpath, New Delhi accompanied by Rastrapati hon'ble Droupadi Murmu ji."
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "As part of convention, honoured to receive former President respected Ram Nath Kovind ji at his new residence, 12 Janpath, New Delhi accompanied by Rastrapati hon'ble Droupadi Murmu ji."
The house was earlier occupied by former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan for over three decades till his death. His son moved out following an eviction notice in April.
The house was earlier occupied by former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan for over three decades till his death. His son moved out following an eviction notice in April.