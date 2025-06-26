₹32 lakh worth vehicles, 40 bank accounts, 60 liquor bottles: ED crackdown on drug officer in corruption case

The Chandigarh zone of the Enforcement Directorate seized two vehicles worth nearly ₹32 lakhs, more than 40 bank accounts and fixed deposit receipts, and three lockers owned by Nishant Sareen and his family members during searches conducted on June 22 to 23 at seven residential, commercial, and Government offices located in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, reported ANI.

Sareen is currently posted as Assistant Drug Controller in Dharamshala. The searches were carried out concerning a case related to misuse of official position for personal gain, as well as corruption and bribery while serving as Assistant Drug Controller, Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

ED also found 60 unaccounted liquor bottles at his residence at Omaxe Cassia, New Chandigarh.

On June 22, PTI reported that the ED is probing the alleged proceeds of crime in this case, along with charges of "political patronage and allegations of extortion and bribery" against Sareen.

The office of the drug controller is a part of the Directorate of Health, Safety, and Regulation of the Himachal Pradesh government.

The money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) originated from an FIR filed in August 2019 by the State Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) of Himachal Pradesh Police against Sareen, who was serving as ADC in Baddi.

Sareen was arrested by SV&ACB in 2019. He was released on bail in October of the same year and posted as ADC, Dharamshala, in 2024, the report said.

During the Himachal Police investigation, Sareen was charged with accepting bribes from pharmaceutical companies located in Baddi, a major pharma hub in the state.