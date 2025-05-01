₹7 lakh per month! Job posting for ‘House Manager’ by Dubai agency goes viral, sparks frenzy among netizens

A Dubai-based recruitment agency has triggered a wave of online astonishment after advertising two house manager positions with a jaw-dropping monthly salary of AED 30,000—equivalent to approximately ₹7 lakh. That’s a staggering ₹83 lakh per annum, rivalling the pay packages of most senior professionals in India’s tech and finance sectors.

Royal Maison, a well-known domestic staffing agency that caters to elite and royal clients across the Middle East, posted the job listings last week on Instagram. The posts quickly went viral due to the unusually high compensation being offered for domestic service roles.

“We are currently seeking a skilled and dedicated Full-Time House Manager to join our prestigious team. This role offers an attractive salary of 30,000 AED per month, reflecting our commitment to attracting the best talent in the industry,” the agency wrote.

A house manager’s duties, as described by Royal Maison, include overseeing all daily household operations, managing staff, handling the household budget, scheduling maintenance, and organizing events or gatherings for the family. Essentially, the role requires candidates to ensure a seamless, high-standard living environment for VIP clients.

The agency revealed that the two openings are for separate households—one in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi—and while the clients were not named, Royal Maison clarified in a comment that they are prominent businessmen with families, not celebrities or royals.

As the post gained traction, online users flooded the comments section, some expressing disbelief at the salary. One commenter joked, “30,000 AED? I would leave my current job and get into hospitality.” Others questioned the authenticity of the listing, suspecting exaggeration.

Royal Maison promptly addressed the scepticism, replying to one user: “Not every [house manager]. But those two clients, yes. And the clients are demanding.” It emphasised that there was “no catch” to the listing and urged serious applicants to apply by sending in their CVs.