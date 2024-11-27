RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat argues that science has its limits and emphasises the importance of spirituality in understanding life. He asserts that India’s unique 'praan shakti' plays a crucial role in responding to global crises, revealing a profound connection between faith and knowledge.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said there is no conflict between spirituality and science, as both fields require a sense of faith to achieve their purpose. Bhagwat said Science has limits and that it is erroneous to assume that nothing exists beyond its scope.

"For the past 2,000 years, the world has been influenced by arrogance. Humanity has believed that knowledge acquired through sensory perception is the only truth, particularly since the advent of modern science. However, this perspective is incomplete. Science has its limits, and it is erroneous to assume that nothing exists beyond its scope," Bhagwat said in New Delhi on November 26 at the launch of the book 'Banayen Jeevan Praanwaan' authored by RSS Pracharak Mukul Kanitkar.

Bhagwat highlighted the unique characteristic of Indian Sanatan culture, which involves introspection while observing the external world. He said it is the 'praan shakti' (life force) of India which makes it 'rush' to extend its help if there is a crisis in any part of the world, without considering whether the country, facing such a situation, is hostile or friendly.

Know before you believe "By delving deeply into inner experiences, we have discovered life's truths. There is no reason for conflict between this approach and science. Spirituality also adheres to the principle of 'know before you believe,' though its methods differ. In spirituality, the tool is the mind, whose energy stems from prana (life force). The stronger this life force, the more capable one becomes of progressing on the spiritual path," the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat stressed the significance of tapas (spiritual discipline), asserting that it is essential on both national and individual levels.

"Whether at the national or personal level, tapas is necessary. At its root lies praan shakti (life force). India possesses a unique praan shakti that exists before our eyes, though we often fail to recognise it. This life force is present in every individual and every aspect of existence. It was evident on January 22, the day of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir," Bhagwat said adding that whenever the world faced a crisis, India responded swiftly, whether the nation in question is a friend or an adversary.

