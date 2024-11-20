RSS intensifies push to rename Hyderabad, refers to city as ’Bhagyanagar’ in Lokmanthan posters, invites

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have intensified their demand to rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. All posters and invitations for RSS' biennial seminar ‘Lokmanthan’ addresses the city as “Bhagyanagar”, hoping this would act as a catalyst in their attempt to have Hyderabad renamed. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Kishan Reddy have already advocated for the name Bhagyanagar.

Pragya Pravah's national convenor J Nandakumar said, “For us, this city has always been and will remain Bhagyanagar Metropolitan. The name originates from the famous Bhagyalakshmi Temple in the city. It is a symbol of India's cultural and historical identity.”

The event, to be organised by Prajna Pravah, an outfit of 'nation-first' intellectuals, researchers and academicians, would have debates on different topics, besides cultural programmes.

The event will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also in attendance.

The President will inaugurate the event on November 22, while former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will launch an exhibition and cultural events a day before, Kishan Reddy told mediapersons.

The event, organized by Prajna Pravah—a group of nation-first intellectuals, researchers, and academicians—will feature debates on various topics along with cultural programmes. Groups from foreign countries, including those who follow pre-Abrahamic traditions, would also attend the event and perform dance and other cultural expositions. Yazidis, who faced attacks by ISIS, are also likely to attend the conference.

Lokmanthan, a biennial event, was earlier held in Bhopal, Ranchi and Guwahati, beginning 2016.