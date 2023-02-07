A ruckus ensued in Lok Sabha after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra used an “offensive" word during her address. Mahua Moitra was speaking on the recent Hindenburg report on Gautam Adani when she was interrupted by other Lok Sabha members

Although Mahua Moitra finished her speech, the uproar over her allegations continued, as the Trinamool Congress MP is heard saying “chillao, chillao [keep shouting]".

Amid the uproar, TMC MP Mahua Moitra is heard using unparliamentary language in the House as TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu speaks in Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, erupting protests from the Parliament members.

As the Speaker tried to calm everyone down, the protesting members were heard saying that being a woman, the usage of the “offensive" word didn’t suit Mahua Moitra.

During her speech, Mahua Moitra had alleged that the ruling MPs were trying to heckle her but she “was only behind the truth". "...I need to repeat it as they are doing this to heckle me and to ruin the flow of the speech...Mahua is only behind the truth," asserts TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on the recent turn of events ever since the Hindenburg report on Gautam Adani’s companies was published, the Trinamool Congress MP asked why markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), had been a “silent operator"?

She also asked why the recent FPO, which was later cancelled by the Adani Group, was approved in the first place without completing the investigation. Demanding a thorough investigation into the Hindenburg report, Mahua Moitra said, “our country’s reputation and systemic stability are at risk."