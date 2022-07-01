Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rupee slides further, hits record low of 79 vs US dollar

Rupee slides further, hits record low of 79 vs US dollar

FILE PHOTO: A cashier checks Indian rupee notes inside a room at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, India, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST

  • The rupee today hit a record low of 79 vs US dollar against previous close of 78.97.

The rupee today hit a record low of 79 vs US dollar against previous close of 78.97. The US dollar has appreciated over 6% against the US dollar so far this year. 

“Shortage in cash dollars and collapse in 1-year forward premiums have weighed down on rupee.  Going forward, we might see the Rupee spot depreciating towards 80.5/81 levels by the year-end, owing to the widening of twin deficits. Rising crude oil prices might continue to weigh down on the net importer’s trade deficit, after rising to a record high deficit of $24.29 billion in May," said Jigar Trivedi - Research Analyst- Commodities & Currencies Fundamental, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

“Meanwhile, narrowing interest rate differentials amid hawkish central banks across the horizon with Fed ready to hike 75 bps in July might amplify the capital outflows, adding pressure on capital account. Though RBI might intervene in the forex markets to curb the losses, it's unlikely to draw a line in the sand, as fundamentals remain weak," he added.

