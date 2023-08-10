Russia Aims to Restore Prestige in Race to Moon’s South Pole
The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Summary
- Success could signal Moscow’s ability to overcome sanctions and demonstrate its technological prowess, but the challenges are severe
Russia’s plans to launch its first lunar lander in nearly 50 years on Friday and become the first country to reach the south pole of the moon is a symbolic moment for a country anxious to prove it still has the technological capabilities befitting a great world power.
