Russia Boosts Rates as Ukraine War Costs Mount
Summary
- The economy is at an inflection point. A falling ruble, soaring wages and booming debt-fueled state spending have reignited inflationary pressures.
Russia’s central bank raised its key interest rate Friday for the first time since shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, a response to a difficult new period for the economy of labor shortages, a weakened ruble and resurgent inflation.
