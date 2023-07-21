Russia Boosts Rates as Ukraine War Costs Mount

Russia’s central bank raised its key interest rate Friday for the first time since shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, a response to a difficult new period for the economy of labor shortages, a weakened ruble and resurgent inflation.

The Russian economy fell into a recession last year but survived the onslaught of Western sanctions thanks to a windfall of oil and gas revenues, state handouts and the ability to quickly reroute trade from Europe to Asia. Economists expect Russia to eke out positive growth this year.

But the fresh rise in rates—a bigger move than expected—is a sign that the economy is now at an inflection point. The factors that supported it last year have diminished and new pressures have emerged.

“Russia’s macroeconomic stability is now in a more vulnerable position than at any point since the war started," said Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

A falling currency, propelled lower by the Wagner mercenary group’s aborted mutiny last month, soaring wages and booming debt-fueled state spending have reignited inflationary pressures, necessitating the rate increase.

While Russia’s headline inflation rate appears low, at just 3.25% year-over-year in June, that is a sharp increase from the 2.5% rate in May. Much of the increase in prices is masked by the high comparison base from the post-invasion shock last year. Recent weekly numbers have come in above expectations and economists forecast that consumer prices will rise sharply in the coming months.

On Friday, in an effort to head off a pickup in inflation, the central bank enacted a full percentage point rate increase to 8.5% from 7.5%. Economists had expected a half-percentage point rate rise.

“The economic situation has changed significantly in recent months," Bank of Russia Gov. Elvira Nabiullina told reporters. “Staff shortages have become more acute. The ruble has weakened. Price pressures have been intensifying."

Nabiullina said further rate increases are likely, with the scale of those moves dependent on future economic developments.

The Bank of Russia said the economy will likely grow by between 1.5% and 2.5% this year, an increase from its April forecast of growth between 0.5% and 2%.

That uptick in growth, however, shows Russia’s limitations, especially as it scrambles to supply resources and manpower to the war in Ukraine, now well into its second year.

The International Monetary Fund has estimated that Russia’s potential growth rate—a speed limit of sorts at which the economy could grow without a pickup in inflation—was around 3.5% before 2014, the year it seized Crimea from Ukraine. That speed limit has now fallen to under 1%, some economists say.

War-related spending has put a strain on the country’s coffers, with the state budget deep in the red for the first half of the year. To counteract the ballooning deficit, the government has said it would implement spending cuts.

“The war has forced the government to abandon their previous fiscally conservative policies and spend more and that has supported growth," said Iikka Korhonen, the head of the Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies.

The war costs have led to an increase in Russia’s debt burden, Russia’s deputy finance minister on Tuesday.

“We will increase our debt, this is a hopeless situation," Irina Okladnikova said at a meeting in Russia’s upper house of parliament, according to state newswire TASS. “We will have to do this because our spending is growing, we must support the economy…we have to support the military bloc."

A fall in crude prices and heavy discounts on the price of Russian oil due to Western sanctions have nearly halved energy budget revenues for the first half of the year compared with last. Russia’s current account surplus, a broad measure of funds flowing into the economy, has shrunk to $5.4 billion in the second quarter of the year from $76.7 billion in the same quarter last year.

The deterioration in trade, as well as uncertainty in the aftermath of the June mutiny, have made the ruble one of the world’s worst-performing currencies this year, declining around 18% against the dollar. Russians withdrew 100 billion rubles, or $1.1 billion, during the mutiny, according to the central bank. A weaker currency increases the cost of imports, stoking inflation.

The labor market has been another pressure point: already weighed by a dire demographic outlook, Russian businesses are now experiencing their biggest shortage of workers since the 1990s as millions have fled the country or have been mobilized for the war.

“The competition for labor, production and financial resources is toughening," said Olga Bychkova, an economist at Moody’s Analytics.

The combination of a weakening currency, deteriorating trade balance and a labor crunch is, in turn, boosting inflation.

“Coupled with the deferred impact of the weakening ruble, this will boost prices in the coming months," she said.

The shift in the economy’s productive capacity toward the military has been a big factor behind Russia’s ability to stave off a deeper recession and grow this year, economists say.

Government spending as part of GDP has jumped by 13.5% in the first quarter compared with the same period last year, the highest growth rate in data going back to 1996.

While official statistics don’t break out military production, the output of “finished metal goods"—a line that analysts say includes weapons and ammunition—rose by 26% in the first five months of the year compared with last. Other lines said to include military output have also boomed: Production of computers, electronic and optical products rose by 22%, while the output of special clothing has jumped by 84%. By contrast, auto output is down 18.5% year-over-year.

Longer term, the mounting impact of sanctions, Russia’s international isolation and the labor crunch have seriously dented the growth outlook, analysts say.

“Even though Russia has weathered the sanctions better than expected so far, we cannot be optimistic looking at the overall picture," Korhonen said.