Russia, China agree to pipeline plan, leaving Beijing with the upper hand

Russia and China advanced plans for a long-delayed natural-gas pipeline to funnel Russian fuel to the Chinese but left core terms unresolved, a sign of Beijing’s growing leverage in its relationship with Moscow.

Following talks in Beijing between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Moscow said the two sides had signed a legally binding memorandum to build the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, a flagship project that would boost Russia’s gas deliveries to China and tighten ties between the two countries as their relations with the U.S. worsen.

Key details on the pricing of the gas, financing of the pipeline and the construction timetable—sticking points that had dogged the project’s development for years—were left unfinalized, underscoring Beijing’s upper hand in negotiations. China, which has other options for natural gas, can delay completing the deal and demand better terms, exploiting Russia’s urgency to find new markets for its energy exports.

Moscow said it expects the price of the gas flowing to China to be lower than the price it charges European customers. Beijing’s state media hasn’t commented on the pipeline agreement so far.

Western-imposed sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine have pushed Moscow and Beijing into each other’s arms, deepening their political and trading relationship in the energy sector especially. Following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s natural-gas exports to Europe, its largest market, have fallen significantly. To maintain its pipeline of petrodollars, Moscow redirected its oil-and-gas exports to China, creating a dependence that made the partnership lopsided. Beijing’s supply of technology with military applications to Russia added to that imbalance.

“The agreement shows that China is interested in the pipeline and in Russia’s energy resources but this isn’t a final deal," said Alexander Gabuev, the director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center and an expert on China-Russia relations. “It shows how their relationship is increasingly asymmetrical and China has all the cards."

Gabuev said that with Russian exports to the European Union, which aims to fully phase out Russian energy by 2027, unlikely to be revived, any deal will be more beneficial to China. Russia’s window to get into the Chinese market is also narrowing as China rushes to decarbonize its economy and boost the use of renewable energy. “Russia is at the mercy of the Chinese," he said.

The Power of Siberia 2, a sequel to the original Power of Siberia gas link opened in 2019, would take gas from the Yamal Peninsula in the Russian Arctic to China, the world’s top energy consumer.

The gas link has been mired in disagreements over pricing and ownership terms, as well as Chinese concerns about relying too heavily on Russia for its energy supplies. This year, however, the war between Israel and Iran has given Beijing reason to reconsider the reliability of the oil and natural gas it gets from the Middle East, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Alexei Miller, the chief executive of Russian gas exporter Gazprom, said that the pipeline would carry 50 billion cubic meters of gas a year from Russia to China through Mongolia, with supplies under the agreement set to run for 30 years. Exports via the existing Power of Siberia pipeline will increase to 44 bcm from 38 bcm currently, Miller said.

Miller, quoted by Russian state news agency TASS, said that the pipeline’s gas price would be agreed separately.

Cementing the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline deal has been more of an imperative for Moscow than for Beijing. The Russia’s current exports to China rely on limited pipeline connections and small liquefied natural gas capacity; only a new, larger pipeline could materially increase flows.

For Beijing, abundant LNG from the Middle East and elsewhere—including a wave of new LNG capacity coming online in the next few years—have reduced its need to increase flows from Russia. The Journal has reported that Chinese officials also enforce an informal cap of about 20% on imports from a single supplier, which has stalled talks with Russia. Negotiations have therefore dragged on for years, even as Moscow repeatedly signaled a deal was close.

Beyond gas, the trading relationship between Russia and China has also become more uneven since the Ukraine war. China accounts for around a third of Russia’s overall trade, Russia makes up less than 5% of China’s trade, analysts say.

As a result, Beijing has provided a lifeline to the sanctions-stricken Russian economy, buying its energy and supplying it with everything from electronics to washing machines to tractors. China has also become a critical source of optics, microelectronics, drone engines and other materials that enable Russia to power its war machine.

