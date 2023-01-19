Russia compares West's approach to Moscow with Hitler's 'Final Solution'1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 12:53 AM IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov compared the West's approach to Russia over Ukraine war with Hitler's 'Final Solution'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov drew a sharp rebuke from the White House on Wednesday for saying the United States had assembled a coalition of European countries to solve "the Russian question" in the same way that Adolf Hitler had sought a "final solution" to eradicate Europe's Jews.