Russia eases norms for Indians to open accounts in Russian banks. Details here
Indian nationals wishing to open such a bank account are advised to approach an Indian bank that has a partnership agreement with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, a statement noted.
The Russian government has simplified norms for Indian nationals who are seeking to open bank accounts in the country. The accounts in Russian lenders could now be opened “remotely", as per an update shared by the Russian Embassy in India on November 1.
