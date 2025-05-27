Russia joins Emmanuel Macron mockery club after wife Brigitte's playful push goes viral: ‘Hand of Kremlin?’

French President Emmanuel Macron is in the spotlight and is making headlines worldwide after the video of his wife Brigitte Macron playfully pushing him away went viral. The French President was on his Southeast Asia tour when the incident happened. Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman joined the pool of social media users mocking the French President online and said that the 47-year-old leader received the right hook from his wife.

Russia reacts on Emmanuel Macron viral video The couple's accidental dramatic moment was captured on camera, who were seemingly unaware that the aircraft's door had opened to the media. The extremely private moves became public and a central topic of discussion online. In a social media post on Telegram, Maria Zakharova wrote that Macron had received "a right hook from his wife" as the couple arrived for a visit to Hanoi.

Also Read | Dramatic moment when French Prez Macron gets 'pushed' by wife

She further noted that Macron's advisers would try to explain away the controversial gesture.

Ridiculing the French President further, Maria Zakharova stated, "Did the first lady decide to cheer up her husband with a gentle pat on the cheek and miscalculated her strength? Was she handing him a tissue, but missed? Did she want to fix his collar but ended up reaching the beloved face?"

Adding, she wrote, “Here's a hint: maybe it was the 'hand of the Kremlin'?”

However, Emmanuel Macron denied "domestic dispute" accusations with his 72-year-old wife but confirmed that the clip was authentic while addressing the media in Vietnam on May 26 during opening leg of his tour. Issuing clarification over the viral clip he said that they were "joking as we often do."