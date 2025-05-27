Subscribe

Russia joins Emmanuel Macron mockery club after wife Brigitte's playful push goes viral: ‘Hand of Kremlin?’

Emmanuel Macron's playful video with his wife Brigitte went viral, drawing mockery from Russia and social media users worldwide. The French President confirmed that the video was genuine and described it as a light-hearted joke, denying any rumors of a domestic issue.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated27 May 2025, 12:37 PM IST
France's President Emmanuel Macron's viral video with his wife Brigitte has sparked ridicule from Russian spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
France's President Emmanuel Macron's viral video with his wife Brigitte has sparked ridicule from Russian spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.(AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron is in the spotlight and is making headlines worldwide after the video of his wife Brigitte Macron playfully pushing him away went viral. The French President was on his Southeast Asia tour when the incident happened. Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman joined the pool of social media users mocking the French President online and said that the 47-year-old leader received the right hook from his wife.

Russia reacts on Emmanuel Macron viral video

The couple's accidental dramatic moment was captured on camera, who were seemingly unaware that the aircraft's door had opened to the media. The extremely private moves became public and a central topic of discussion online. In a social media post on Telegram, Maria Zakharova wrote that Macron had received "a right hook from his wife" as the couple arrived for a visit to Hanoi.

She further noted that Macron's advisers would try to explain away the controversial gesture.

Ridiculing the French President further, Maria Zakharova stated, "Did the first lady decide to cheer up her husband with a gentle pat on the cheek and miscalculated her strength? Was she handing him a tissue, but missed? Did she want to fix his collar but ended up reaching the beloved face?"

Adding, she wrote, “Here's a hint: maybe it was the 'hand of the Kremlin'?”

However, Emmanuel Macron denied "domestic dispute" accusations with his 72-year-old wife but confirmed that the clip was authentic while addressing the media in Vietnam on May 26 during opening leg of his tour. Issuing clarification over the viral clip he said that they were "joking as we often do."

“There’s a video showing me joking and teasing my wife and somehow that becomes a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe, with people even coming up with theories to explain it,” the French President said. Meanwhile, the video seems to show Emmanuel Macron moving his face away from his wife's hand following an altercation.

 
