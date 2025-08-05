Russia mocks Trump tariff threats as ‘neocolonial agenda’: America ‘unable to accept erosion of its dominance'

While Donald Trump continues to impose sanctions and threaten further tariffs to assert US dominance, Russia has mocked the moves, calling them a “neocolonial agenda” and “politically motivated economic pressure” aimed at countries that chose an independent course instead of following America’s lead.

Advertisement

Responding sharply to Trump tariff threats, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said America is unable to accept the erosion of its dominance and hence, continues to “pursue a neocolonial agenda, employing politically motivated economic pressure against those who choose an independent course on the international stage.”

She said, “Sanctions and restrictions have unfortunately become a defining feature of the current historical period, impacting countries across the globe. Unable to accept the erosion of its dominance in an emerging multipolar international order, Washington continues to pursue a neocolonial agenda, employing politically motivated economic pressure against those who choose an independent course on the international stage.”

Terming them as “arbitrary imposition of tariff barriers”, the Russian spokesperson further said that the tariffs and sanctions counter the free trade principles, while asserting that no such action can “halt the natural course of history.”

Advertisement

Russia also asserted that Moscow is supported by BRICS. Also Read | Why India may not stop buying Russian oil amid US tariff threat: Explained

“We are supported by a vast number of partners, like-minded states, and allies, particularly among the countries of the Global South and, above all, within #BRICS, who share this perspective,” Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova in her concluding remarks mentioned that Russia stands ready to deepen cooperation and resist the “unlawful unilateral sanctions”, so as to help shape a multipolar, just and equitable international order.

“We stand ready to deepen cooperation with them to resist unlawful unilateral sanctions and to help shape a genuinely multipolar, just, and equitable international order."

Russia's response came after Donald Trump threatened to further increase the tariffs on India, accusing New Delhi of selling the Russian oil it was buying from the country and “fueling” the war on Ukraine.

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine.”

“Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”

India has responded to Trump's tariff threats, saying targeting New Delhi for its business ties with Russia were “unjustified and unreasonable”. India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security, the ministry said in a statement.