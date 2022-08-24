OPEN APP
Home / News / Russia mulls up to 30% oil discounts for some Asian buyers
Listen to this article

Russia is reportedly mulling 30 per cent oil discounts for some buyers in Asia. According to a report, Russia has approached several Asian countries, offering them a possible long-term oil contract at discounts of up to 30 per cent, a Western official has said.

The talks may be a sign that Russia is trying to head off discussions by G7 nations about creating an exception for pending European Union sanctions on Russian oil, the official told Bloomberg.

(More details will be updated soon)

