Russia mulls up to 30% oil discounts for some Asian buyers
Russia is mulling up to 30 per cent oil discounts for some Asian buyers, according to the reports
Russia is reportedly mulling 30 per cent oil discounts for some buyers in Asia. According to a report, Russia has approached several Asian countries, offering them a possible long-term oil contract at discounts of up to 30 per cent, a Western official has said.