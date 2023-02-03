Russia rejects reports that US offered Moscow secret plan to end Ukraine war
Russia has rejected the reports that the US offered Moscow a secret plan to end the Ukraine war
The Kremlin on Friday rejected as a "hoax" reports that U.S. CIA Director William Burns had offered Moscow a secret peace deal that involved ceding Ukrainian territory to Russia.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×