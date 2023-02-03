Home / News / Russia rejects reports that US offered Moscow secret plan to end Ukraine war
The Kremlin on Friday rejected as a "hoax" reports that U.S. CIA Director William Burns had offered Moscow a secret peace deal that involved ceding Ukrainian territory to Russia.

The claim, reported by the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung, has also been dismissed by Washington.

Details will be updated soon

