Russia releases 35 Indians from Army fighting in Ukraine war after PM Modi’s Moscow visit: MEA

  • MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 50 more Indian nationals are fighting in the Russian Army and the government was trying to get them discharged as soon as possible

Published12 Sep 2024, 06:13 PM IST
Russia had promised to discharge any Indians who had been falsely induced to join its Army and then forced into active combat in Ukraine (Representational image)
Russia had promised to discharge any Indians who had been falsely induced to join its Army and then forced into active combat in Ukraine (Representational image)(Bloomberg)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, September 12, that Moscow has discharged 35 Indians from the Army services since Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country in July. During PM Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow, Russia had promised to discharge any Indians who had been falsely induced to join its Army and then forced into active combat in Ukraine.

The ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said 50 more Indian nationals are fighting in the Russian Army and the Central government was trying to get them discharged as soon as possible.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Since PM Modi visited Russia in July, 35 Indians have been discharged from the Russian Army. Before the PM's visit 10 Indian nationals were discharged. Around 50 Indian nationals are still with the Russian Army, and we are trying our best to get them discharged as early as possible.”

Earlier on September 10, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney had informed Parliament that Russia had decided to discharge 12 Indian nationals, including some from Punjab, from its Army.

Back in July, a top Russian diplomat had said it was hoping for a quick resolution of the issue relating to India's call for return of Indians recruited into the Russian Army.

Russia's Charge d'affaires Roman Babushkin said Moscow never wanted the Indians to be part of its Army and their number is insignificant in the context of the conflict. "We are on the same side with the Indian government on the issue. We hope that the issue will be resolved soon," he said, adding, “Let us be very clear, we have never wanted Indians to be part of the Russian Army. You would never see any announcement by Russian authorities on this.”

The Russian diplomat said most of the Indians were recruited under a commercial framework as they wanted to “make money”.

First Published:12 Sep 2024, 06:13 PM IST
