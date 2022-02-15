Russia pulls back some forces from Ukraine border. Read here

Some troops in Russia 's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said in a statement on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West.

Russian troops will return to their garrisons upon the completion of drills and units of Russia’s Southern and Western Military Districts have begun loading their equipment for their departure, the statement said.

"As combat training measures are coming to a close, the troops, as is always the case, will conduct combined marches to their permanent garrisons. Units of the Southern and Western Military Districts that have accomplished their tasks have already begun loading personnel and equipment on railway and auto transport means and will today begin heading to their military garrisons," it added.

Some units will conduct foot marches as part of military columns, as per the statement.

Russia amassed over 1 lakh troops near Ukraine's borders

Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, prompting fears of an invasion, especially as Moscow's Feb. 10-20 joint drills with Belarus mean that Ukraine is almost encircled by the Russian military.

Russian markets reacted positively to the news and the rouble, which has been under pressure due to fears of fresh Western sanctions in the event of a war, gained 1.5% shortly after the defence ministry announcement.

Although Moscow has denied ever planning to attack Ukraine, it has demanded legally binding guarantees from the United States and NATO that Kyiv will not be allowed to join the military bloc. Washington and Brussels have so far refused to make such pledges.

Talks with Germany

If Western officials confirm that Moscow is taking steps to reduce its forces, it would ease fears of a major war in Europe that have been rising for weeks.

The first reaction could come from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was due in Moscow on Tuesday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Support from Germany, a major economic partner for Moscow and importer of Russian gas, is crucial for the package of crippling sanctions that Western leaders say would be imposed in response to an invasion.

Ahead of Tuesday's talks, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that "the situation is particularly dangerous and can escalate at any moment".

"The responsibility for de-escalation is clearly with Russia, and it is for Moscow to withdraw its troops," she said in a statement, adding that "we must use all opportunities for dialogue in order to reach a peaceful solution".

US urges its citizens to leave Belarus

The United States has urged its citizens to immediately leave Belarus, citing a buildup of Russian troops along the border with neighboring Ukraine.

Last week, Washington warned that Russia could attack "any day now."

American citizens have already been urged to leave Ukraine, with the West accusing Russia of sending more than 100,000 soldiers to encircle the former Soviet state.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.