Russia says relations with US are at all-time low1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 03:21 PM IST
Moscow said on Friday that relations with the US are at all-time low
The Kremlin said on Friday that its relations with the United States were at an all-time low, half-way through U.S. President Joe Biden's term, and that there was currently no hope of improvement.
