Home / News / Russia says relations with US are at all-time low

Russia says relations with US are at all-time low

1 min read . 03:21 PM ISTReuters
The Kremlin said on Friday that its relations with the United States were at an all-time low, half-way through U.S. President Joe Biden's term, and that there was currently no hope of improvement.

Already poor U.S.-Russia ties have become even more strained in the past year since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine and Western countries responded with a barrage of economic sanctions and by supplying Ukraine with weapons.

More details in the story will be added soon

