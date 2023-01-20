Russia says relations with US are at all-time low

Russia says relations with US are at all-time low1 min read . 03:21 PM IST
Moscow said on Friday that relations with the US are at all-time low
The Kremlin said on Friday that its relations with the United States were at an all-time low, half-way through U.S. President Joe Biden's term, and that there was currently no hope of improvement.
Already poor U.S.-Russia ties have become even more strained in the past year since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine and Western countries responded with a barrage of economic sanctions and by supplying Ukraine with weapons.
