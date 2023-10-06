Russia Signals It Will Step Back From Nuclear-Test Treaty

Russia has signaled it will revoke its endorsement of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, a move that threatens to escalate tensions between Moscow and the West and exacerbate global instability brought on by the war in Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arms-control analysts say the move appears to be largely about signaling that Russia will no longer adhere to international agreements if the U.S. isn’t bound by them either. But it comes after Russia pulled out of another nuclear treaty this year and heightens concerns that the gulf between Washington and Moscow is widening as relations hit lows not seen since the Cold War.

Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament, said Friday that lawmakers would quickly discuss withdrawing ratification of the treaty at its next meeting. The move meets Russia’s national interests and “will come as a tit-for-tat response to the U.S., which has not ratified the treaty thus far," he wrote on Telegram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The situation in the world has changed," Volodin said. “Washington and Brussels have launched a war against our country. Today’s challenges require new solutions."

His comments came a day after President Vladimir Putin told a global think-tank forum that he wasn’t prepared to say whether Russia needed to carry out new nuclear tests but said Moscow should look at revoking its ratification of the treaty because the U.S. had signed but not ratified it. Congress refused to ratify the treaty in the late 1990s over concerns that its verification procedures were too weak.

“In theory, ratification is revocable. If we do it, this will suffice," Putin said Thursday during remarks at the Valdai Discussion Club, an event that has in the past attracted Western journalists and Kremlinologists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday that the aim of revoking ratification of the treaty didn’t necessarily mean that Russia intended to resume testing, but rather it would place Russia on equal terms with the U.S.

Putin said Russia had almost finished working on new types of strategic weapons and that it had successfully tested the Burevestnik, a global-range nuclear-powered cruise missile, and finished work on the Sarmat, an intercontinental ballistic missile that carries a heavy nuclear payload.

“As a rule, specialists say, [with] a new weapon it’s necessary to make sure that a special warhead will work smoothly, and tests need to be carried out," Putin said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Officials in Washington couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the possibility that Russia would withdraw ratification of the accord, which was concluded in 1996 and prohibits all nuclear detonations. It expands on restrictions introduced by the 1963 Limited Test Ban Treaty, which bars nuclear weapons testing in the atmosphere, in outer space, and underwater.

The 1996 treaty does allow a range of activities to assure the safety and reliability of nuclear weapons, including experiments involving fissile material—but only as long as they don’t produce a nuclear-explosive yield.

The treaty isn’t legally in force because not enough nations have ratified it though major powers, including the U.S. and China, say they are abiding by its terms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ratification of the accord was one of the first major treaties Putin implemented after winning his first term as Russian president in 2000.

Pavel Podvig, senior researcher on weapons of mass destruction at the United Nations disarmament agency in Switzerland, said the Russian move was a political one aimed at underscoring that Moscow would no longer bind itself to rules that Washington hadn’t agreed to.

“I don’t believe that this reflects the intent to actually go and test," Podvig said, noting that Putin has said Russia won’t do so if the U.S. maintains its test ban. “We can see that the idea of parity with the United States is very important for the Kremlin." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There was no independent confirmation of the tests mentioned by Putin, but, in the months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin has boasted of Russia’s nuclear capacity and hinted that he might deploy a tactical nuclear weapon in the fight against the country’s smaller neighbor.

U.S. officials have in the past suggested Russia may not be abiding by the treaty, accusing Russia of conducting tests with low nuclear yield. Moscow has denied the allegations.

The war has accelerated the unraveling of the international arms-control architecture that was constructed from the Cold War onward. That has heightened concern among experts that a new nuclear-arms race could emerge as decades of restraint collapses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In February, Putin said Russia would step back from the New Start treaty, the last remaining major nuclear-arms-control agreement between the U.S. and Russia, which limits the number of strategic nuclear weapons deployed by the two countries.

The State Department concluded in a report sent to Congress in January that Russia had violated the pact by refusing to allow on-site inspections and rebuffed Washington’s requests to discuss its compliance concerns. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the Russian leader’s decision to withdraw from the pact “both really unfortunate and very irresponsible."

To maintain confidence in the test-ban treaty, the U.S. has offered greater transparency and independent access to its test sites. Podvig, the researcher, said it is unlikely Russia will take a similar step. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Write to Ann M. Simmons at ann.simmons@wsj.com and Laurence Norman at laurence.norman@wsj.com

