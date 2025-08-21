Russia supports India's ‘Make in India’ goals, including joint production and technology transfer: S Jaishankar

Russia is supporting 'Make in India' goals of New Delhi, including joint production and technology transfer, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

Advertisement

In a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Jaishankar hailed the India-Russia relationship.

Jaishankar's visit to Moscow comes against the backdrop of strains in India's ties with the US following President Donald Trump doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, which included an additional penalty of 25 per cent for purchasing Russian crude oil.

“India and Russia have been the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War,” it said.

“Our defence and military technical cooperation also remains robust. Russia supports India's 'Make in India' goals, including joint production and technology transfer,” he added.

The EAM said that it was also important to sustain energy cooperation between India and Russia through trade and investments.

Advertisement

Addressing the media, Jaishankar said that the two foreign ministers reaffirmed their shared goals to expand bilateral trade during a meeting to discuss bilateral relations and prepare for the annual summit at the end of the year.

“We reaffirmed our shared ambition to expand bilateral trade in a balanced and sustainable manner, including by increasing India's exports to Russia,” Jaishankar said.

The minister also shared the ways in which India and Russia can extend bilateral trade at a time when the US has imposed 50% tariffs on Indian exports as a ‘sanction’ for purchasing Russian oil.

“This requires swiftly addressing non-tariff barriers and regulatory impediments, enhancing India's exports to Russia in sectors like agriculture, pharma, and textiles will certainly help correct the imbalance,” Jaishankar said.

Advertisement

India not the biggest purchaser of Russian oil, that's China: Jaishankar Refuting the Trump administrations accusations of India being the largest purchaser of Russian oil, Jaishankar said that China buys the most amount of Russian oil, while EU leads in terms of LNG.

“We are not the biggest purchasers of Russian oil, that is China. We are not the biggest purchasers of LNG, that is the European Union. We are not the country which has the biggest trade surge with Russia after 2022,” he said.

India's oil purchase from the US has also increased, Jaishankar noted.

“Incidentally, we also buy oil from the US, and that amount has increased. So honestly, we are very perplexed at the logic of the argument that you (the media) had referred to,” he said.

Advertisement

Issue of Indian soldiers in Russian Army discussed Jaishankar said that he also brought up the matter of Indian soldiers serving in the Russian Army at a time when the Ukraine war causes deaths in the frontlines.