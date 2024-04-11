Russia switches tactics with attacks on Ukrainian power plants
Isabel Coles , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Apr 2024, 08:16 PM IST
SummaryMoscow is exploiting delays in Western aid to Kyiv, prompting Ukraine to make tough choices regarding what to protect.
Russia launched a major missile-and-drone assault on Ukrainian power stations, part of a new campaign to exploit delays in Western aid for Kyiv to press Moscow’s growing advantage in the third year of war.
