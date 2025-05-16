Russia, Ukraine agree on 1,000-prisoner swap, but no ceasefire; Kyiv says Moscow made ‘unacceptable demands’

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners of war (PoWs) each, according to the head of Moscow's peace talks delegation, but there is no agreement on the ceasefire between two countries. In the first direct peace talks since February 2022 when Moscow led an invasion of Kyiv, Ukraine also accused Russia of introducing new “unacceptable demands”.

While there was no ceasefire agreement, exchange of 1,000 prisoners of war is the biggest swap between the two countries.

Both sides also discussed a ceasefire and a meeting between their heads of state, according to chief Ukrainian delegate Rustem Umerov.

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed Moscow's delegation, said both sides agreed to provide each other with detailed ceasefire proposals and a meeting by their heads of state..

The demands had not been previously discussed, the official said.

During the talks, the Ukrainian side reiterated its call on focusing on agreement on an immediate ceasefire and substantive diplomacy, “just like the U.S., European partners, and other countries proposed.”

The two sides also said they would "present their vision of a possible future ceasefire", said Russia's top negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky.

Russia also took note of Ukraine's request for a meeting of Presidents Putin and Zelensky, he said. Also Read | 'As soon as we can set it up’: Donald Trump says wants to meet Vladimir Putin

"Overall, we are satisfied with the results and ready to continue contacts," Medinsky added.

Putin declined to travel to Turkey for the meeting, which he had proposed, sending a second-level delegation instead.

Zelensky said Putin was "afraid" of meeting, and criticised Russia for not taking the talks "seriously".

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky had blasted Vladimir Putin of being “unserious” about peace after the Kremlin leader failed to attend direct negotiations in Turkey aimed at ending the war.

“After we understood the level of the Russian delegation, we saw that they unfortunately are very unserious about real negotiations,” Zelensky told reporters in Ankara.