Russia said on Wednesday that Ukraine attempted a drone strike on the Kremlin with the aim of killing President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin also said that the Russian military and security forces disabled the drones that attempted a strike to kill Vladimir Putin.

The alleged assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin has been decried as a “terrorist act". No casualty has been reported as the drones were disabled before "they could strike", Russia said.

The Kremlin added that President Vladimir Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged. Meanwhile, no evidence has been presented over the alleged incident.

Meanwhile, a video circulating on Russian social media on Wednesday appeared to show a plume of smoke over Moscow's Kremlin, after what the presidential administration said was a Ukrainian drone attack aimed at President Vladimir Putin, who has a residence in the walled complex.