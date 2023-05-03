Ukraine tried to kill Vladimir Putin with drone strike on Kremlin: Russia1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 05:41 PM IST
Russia has said that Ukraine tried to attack Kremlin with drone strike in an attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin
Russia said on Wednesday that Ukraine attempted a drone strike on the Kremlin with the aim of killing President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin also said that the Russian military and security forces disabled the drones that attempted a strike to kill Vladimir Putin.
