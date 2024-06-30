Indian man travelling to Italy ends up in Russia, sent to join Ukraine war by travel agent: Report

An Indian man was misled by travel agents to join the army instead of going to Italy.

Livemint
First Published12:50 PM IST
Multiple cases have been reported where the Indian youths are forced to join the Russian Army.
Multiple cases have been reported where the Indian youths are forced to join the Russian Army.(AFP)

A disabled Punjabi youth was coerced to join the Russian army after being allegedly tricked by travel agents.

Mandeep Kumar from Goraya, Jalandhar was promised by a travel agent to be sent to Italy but was tricked to Moscow, where he was forced to join the Russian army, Indian Express reported.

“My brother has a congenital limb (left leg) defect. Mandeep and his friends were misled into travelling to Italy via Armenia, but they ended up in Russia instead. They were exploited and threatened by agents demanding more money,” the report quoted Jagdeep Kumar, brother of the victim.

In his last interaction with Mandeep, his family said that he was in army uniform and pleaded to be rescued.

“It was extremely distressing for the family when we heard reports that Mandeep and other young Punjabi boys were forcibly recruited into the Russian army for deployment in war-torn Ukraine,” Jagdeep Kumar told the Indian Express.

Also Read | Two Indians in Russian Army killed in Ukraine war, MEA warns Moscow

The report noted that the family sought help from the Centre. They approached Balbir Singh Seechewal, a Rajya Sabha member, who then raised the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs for quick action to ensure the secure return of Balbir and others stuck in a similar situation.

Seechewal was quoted in the report saying, “This is very disturbing when innocent youths are lured by unscrupulous agents. We must caution our youth against falling prey to such traps.”

 

Also Read | ‘Have strongly taken up matter’: Govt on Indians working for Russian Army

This is not the first case of youths getting trapped to work for the Russian Army.Several such cases have been reported in different parts of the country. In March, a Hyderabad youth was killed in the Russia-Ukraine war. He was a victim of a job scam, where he was promised a job of a helper but was later forced to join the Russian army and was deployed to the Ukraine border

Also Read | ‘20 Indians have contacted embassy in Moscow’: MEA shares update

Hamil Mangukiya, originally from Surat, applied for a job in Russia via an online advertisement and travelled from Chennai to Moscow. He was hired as an assistant in the Russian Army. Mangukiya lost his life in an airstrike conducted by Ukraine on February 21 in the Donetsk region near the Russia-Ukraine border.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndian man travelling to Italy ends up in Russia, sent to join Ukraine war by travel agent: Report

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.00288.00
    Chennai
    73,703.00359.00
    Delhi
    73,990.00934.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue