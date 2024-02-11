Russia using Musk’s Starlink at the front line, says Ukraine
SummaryIf Russia has systemic access, Ukraine would lose one of its major battlefield advantages at a difficult moment for Kyiv.
KYIV, Ukraine—Russian forces are using SpaceX’s satellite internet system near the front line in occupied parts of Ukraine, Kyiv’s military intelligence agency said, potentially undercutting a major battlefield advantage for Kyiv’s army.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more