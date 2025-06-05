Russia vows to respond to Ukraine’s Operation Spider's Web attack ‘as and when it sees fit’

The Kremlin declared on Thursday that Russia will respond to Ukraine’s recent attacks whenever its military deems appropriate, condemning Kyiv for what it described as acts of state terrorism. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that President Vladimir Putin had informed former US President Donald Trump that Moscow was obliged to retaliate.

Over the weekend, Ukraine launched drone strikes targeting Russian heavy bomber aircraft stationed at air bases in Siberia and the far north.

Additionally, Russia accused Ukraine of orchestrating explosions on rail bridges in southern Russia, which resulted in the deaths of seven people. Peskov highlighted Putin’s remarks from the previous day, in which the Russian president labelled the Kyiv regime a “terrorist regime” for allegedly ordering the sabotage of a passenger train — an act Putin described as “terrorism at the state level.”

However, Russia has yet to present evidence linking Ukrainian leaders to the rail attacks, and Kyiv has denied responsibility.

The recent Ukrainian incursions into Russian territory, coupled with ongoing Russian air strikes and ground offensives, have intensified the conflict that began in February 2022. These developments have further dimmed hopes for peace talks, which both sides resumed last month in Turkey.

Despite the escalation, Peskov noted that Putin supported Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s stance that working-level communications with Ukraine should continue.

When asked about a potential face-to-face meeting between Putin and Trump during their recent phone call, Peskov said no such discussion took place, though there was mutual recognition of the need for such a meeting once properly arranged. The possibility of lifting sanctions on Russia was also not addressed.

What is Ukraine’s operations spider’s web? Operation Spider's Web was a covert drone attack conducted by Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. Carried out on June 1 by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), the large-scale assault targeted key Russian airbases and aircraft, reportedly destroying over 40 bomber planes regularly used in attacks against Kyiv.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the operation took 18 months and nine days to meticulously plan and execute.

Ukraine’s recent operations, described metaphorically as a “spider’s web,” involve a series of coordinated strikes deep within Russian territory, targeting critical military infrastructure such as air bases and transportation networks.