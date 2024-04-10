Russian billionaire wins legal case against EU sanctions
The ruling in favor of Mikhail Fridman could set a precedent for other challenges by Russian oligarchs who have had their assets frozen for being part of the Kremlin’s elite.
Russian businessman Mikhail Fridman won a legal challenge over the European Union’s decision to sanction him—the highest profile defeat so far for the bloc’s sanctions regime against Russia in response to its war in Ukraine.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message