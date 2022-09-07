After over six months of the war with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country's economy will decline by 2-2.5 per cent
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's economy will decline by 2-2.5 per cent, about six months after he declared a “special military operation" in Ukraine. As Russia declared a war on Ukraine, the other nations reacted to it by imposing sanctions on Moscow and on the two daughters of President Vladimir Putin. However, even though Russia has been hit by a number of sanctions, Vladimir Putin has maintained that his country will emerge stronger from his invasion of Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's economy will decline by 2-2.5 per cent, about six months after he declared a “special military operation" in Ukraine. As Russia declared a war on Ukraine, the other nations reacted to it by imposing sanctions on Moscow and on the two daughters of President Vladimir Putin. However, even though Russia has been hit by a number of sanctions, Vladimir Putin has maintained that his country will emerge stronger from his invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian president said Russia will post a budget surplus this year, as the Russian economy is on track to post a small contraction for the year. Vladimir Putin said Russia's budget surplus would come in at 0.5 trillion roubles in 2022, and the GDP would fall by "around 2% or a little more."
The Russian president said Russia will post a budget surplus this year, as the Russian economy is on track to post a small contraction for the year. Vladimir Putin said Russia's budget surplus would come in at 0.5 trillion roubles in 2022, and the GDP would fall by "around 2% or a little more."
“I’m sure that we’ve lost nothing and won’t lose anything," Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivistok, adding, "The main thing we’ll gain is strengthening our sovereignty." Vladimir Putin also lashed out at the United States and European “sanctions fever" in response to the war.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“I’m sure that we’ve lost nothing and won’t lose anything," Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivistok, adding, "The main thing we’ll gain is strengthening our sovereignty." Vladimir Putin also lashed out at the United States and European “sanctions fever" in response to the war.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vladimir Putin also said that Russia had “gained, not lost", from the conflict in Ukraine because it was embarking on a new sovereign path that would restore its global clout.
Vladimir Putin also said that Russia had “gained, not lost", from the conflict in Ukraine because it was embarking on a new sovereign path that would restore its global clout.
Even though Vladimir Putin didn't mention Ukraine in his main speech, when asked by a moderator if anything had been lost from the conflict, the Russian president said his Russia had gained and would emerge renewed.
Even though Vladimir Putin didn't mention Ukraine in his main speech, when asked by a moderator if anything had been lost from the conflict, the Russian president said his Russia had gained and would emerge renewed.
"We have not lost anything and will not lose anything," said Vladimir Putin, adding, "Everything that is unnecessary, harmful and everything that prevents us from moving forward will be rejected."