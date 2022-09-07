Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's economy will decline by 2-2.5 per cent, about six months after he declared a “special military operation" in Ukraine. As Russia declared a war on Ukraine, the other nations reacted to it by imposing sanctions on Moscow and on the two daughters of President Vladimir Putin. However, even though Russia has been hit by a number of sanctions, Vladimir Putin has maintained that his country will emerge stronger from his invasion of Ukraine.

